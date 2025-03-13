SEATTLE (AP) — Brandon Mountour had the fastest goal in NHL overtime history, scoring his second goal of the game four seconds into overtime to give the Seattle Kraken a 5-4 comeback victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday night.

Chandler Stephenson won the faceoff, with the puck going to Montour. He streaked in on goalie Jakub Dobes and beat him with a shot to the upper-right corner. The goal matches the fastest to start any period in NHL history.

Seattle overcame two-goal deficit to tie it in the third period. Jani Nyman, making his NHL debut, scored on a power play with 9:07 left, and Matty Beniers tipped in a hard shot by Vince Dunn on a power play with 2:12 left to tie it at 4.

Montour also opened the scoring 4:14 into the game and had two assists. Eeli Tolvanan scored his career-high 19th for Seattle, and Joey Daccord made 21 saves.

Montreal scored four straight goals to take a 4-2 lead. Juraj Slafkovsky scored twice and Patrik Laine and Alex Newhook also connected. Dubes made 30 saves.

Takeaways

Canadiens: With his second goal of the game, Slaflovsky became just the second player in Canadiens history to reach 100 career points at age 20. He is 20 years, 347 days. Mario Tremblay, reached that mark in 1976-77 at 20 years, 164 days.

Kraken: Nyman, who has 26 goals for Coachella Valley in the American Hockey League, is the second Kraken player to score in his NHL debut. Tye Kartye did it in a 2023 first-round playoff game against Colorado in Denver.

Key moment

With the Kraken on the power play in the third period, Jordan Eberle gained control of the puck behind the Montreal net. He found Nyman, who was wide open just outside the top right corner of the blue paint, and he drilled it into the back corner.

Key stat

Montour broke a tie with Dunn (2022-23) for Kraken record for goals in a season by a defenseman with 15.

Up next

The Kraken host Utah on Friday night. The Canadiens host Florida on Saturday night.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl