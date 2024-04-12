As the regular season winds down, it appears any speculation regarding John Tortorella's future with the Philadelphia Flyers can be put to bed.

TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reports there is mutual interest on both sides for Tortorella to remain behind the Flyers bench next season despite a rough finish to this year's campaign.

"Flyers management absolutely wants Tortorella back behind the bench and I get it. It's been a late-season collapse and a lot of drama. But in the bigger picture, which matters more to Flyers management, they view Tortorella as a huge impact on developing their younger players and that's why they want him back," LeBrun said Thursday on Insider Trading. "But the real question was at 65 years old, how much gas is left in the tank for Tortorella to want to keep coaching? And the answer I got this week was that he absolutely feels energized.

"He wants to continue coaching the Flyers past this year, which is good because he's got two more years left on his deal."

The Flyers snapped their eight-game winless skid on Thursday with a 4-1 victory over the New York Rangers, but the playoffs may have already fallen out of reach.

After holding a postseason spot in the Metropolitan Division for most of the season, Philadelphia now sits one point back of the Pittsburgh Penguins for the final wild-card spot. The Washington Capitals and Detroit Red Wings are tied with the Flyers at 85 points, but both clubs have three games left compared to Philadelphia's two.

The Flyers will host the New Jersey Devils and Washington Capitals in their final games, likely needing wins and help from other clubs to reach the playoffs.

“Tonight's game was something we can lean on for how we have to play for these next two,'' Tortorella said Thursday. ”We win and we get to fight another day."