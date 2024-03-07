The Nashville Predators have acquired forward Anthony Beauvillier from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for a 2024 fifth-round pick, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

Beauvillier, 26, has four goals and 14 points in 45 games this season split between the Vancouver Canucks and Chicago Blackhawks.

A first-round pick (28th overall) by the New York Islanders at the 2015 NHL Draft, Beauvillier was dealt to the Canucks in the blockbuster trade that sent Bo Horvat to the Islanders. Vancouver traded Beauvillier to Chicago on Nov. 28, 2023 in exchange for a 2024 conditional fifth-round pick.

He is in the final season of a three-year, $12.45 million contract with an average annual value of $4.15 million.

In 535 career NHL games, the Sorel-Tracy, Que., native has 115 goals and 243 points split between the Islanders, Canucks and Blackhawks.