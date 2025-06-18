The New Jersey Devils have traded forward Erik Haula to the Nashville Predators in exchange for defenceman Jeremy Hanzel and a 2025 fourth-round draft pick on Wednesday.

Haula, 34, recorded 11 goals and 21 points in 69 games with the Devils last season. He added an assist in five playoff games before the Devils were eliminated by the Carolina Hurricanes in the first round.

The 5-foot-11 centre is entering the final season of a three-year, $9.45 million contract that carries an annual cap hit of $3.15 million. He is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2025-26 campaign.

Drafted 182nd overall by the Minnesota Wild in 2009, Haula has 153 goals and 337 points in 759 career games split between the Wild, Vegas Golden Knights, Hurricanes, Florida Panthers, Predators, Boston Bruins, and Devils.

The Pori, Finland native represented his country at the 2014 World Championship, taking home a silver medal. He also represented Finland at the 2016 World Cup of Hockey in an eighth-place performance.

Hanzel, 22, was drafted 187th overall by the Colorado Avalanche in 2023 and played the majority last season with the ECHL's Atlanta Gladiators, recording three goals and 22 points in 61 games.

He is entering the second season of his three-year, entry-contract and is scheduled to become a restricted free agent at the end of the 2026-27 campaign.

