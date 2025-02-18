The Nashville Predators acquired forward Grigori Denisenko from the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday in exchange for future considerations.

Denisenko has played in one game with Vegas this season and has 10 goals and 24 points in 42 AHL games with the Henderson Silver Knights.

Selected 15th overall by the Florida Panthers in 2018, the 24-year-old winger was claimed off waivers by the Golden Knights prior to the 2023-24 season.

He is a pending restricted free agent, carrying a cap hit of $775,000.

In 33 career NHL games with the Panthers and Golden Knights, Denisenko has seven assists.

Denisenko is the second player acquired by Nashville in exchange for future considerations this month after the Predators also picked up Mark Friedman from the Vancouver Canucks on Feb. 7.