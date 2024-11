The Nashville Predators have acquired forward Ryder Rolston from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for future considerations.

Rolston has played six games for the AHL's Rockford IceHogs this season, recording one goal.

The 23-year-old winger was originally selected in the fifth round (139th overall) by the Colorado Avalanche in the 2020 NHL Draft.

He registered 53 points in 93 games for the University of Notre Dame from 2020-23.