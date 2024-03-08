The Nashville Predators have acquired forward Jason Zucker from the Arizona Coyotes in exchange for a sixth-round pick in 2024, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

LeBrun adds a big part of the return was the Coyotes not having to retain salary.

Coyotes get a 6th RD pick in return for Zucker; big part of that is there was no salary retention. Buyers' market last few days for sure. https://t.co/it6zml6X32 — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) March 8, 2024

The move comes after the Predators, who sit in the top wild-card spot in the Western Conference, acquired forward Anthony Beauvillier from the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday in exchange for a 2024 fifth-round pick.

Zucker, 32, signed a one-year, $5.3 million deal with the Coyotes in the off-season and is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.

The 5-foot-11 winger has nine goals and 25 points in 51 games so far this season.

Zucker played parts of his previous four seasons with the Pittsburgh Penguins, where he had trouble staying in the lineup, playing more than 60 games once due to injuries.

Drafted 59th overall by the Minnesota Wild in 2010, Zucker has 191 goals and 363 points in 679 career games split between the Wild, Penguins, and Coyotes.

Predators make additional move

The Predators also flipped forward Denis Gurianov to the Philadelphia Flyers in exchange for forward Wade Allison, TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reports.

Flyers trade Wade Allison to Predators in exchange for Denis Gurianov — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) March 8, 2024

Gurianov has appeared in 14 NHL games this season for the Preds, scoring one goal and adding one assist. The 26-year-old 257 of his 294 career NHL games with the Dallas Stars.

Allison, 26, has 10 goals and seven assists in 46 games in the AHL this season with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. He has not appeared in an NHL game since playing 60 contests with the Flyers last season.