The Nashville Predators have acquired forward Jesse Ylonen from the Tampa Bay Lightning in exchange for forward Anthony Angello.

Both players have spent this season playing in the AHL.

Ylonen, a second-round pick of the Montreal Canadiens in 2018, has eight goals and 17 points in 47 games with the Syracuse Crunch this season. He appeared in 59 games with the Canadiens last season, posting four goals and 12 points.

The 25-year-old winger is a pending restricted free agent, carrying a cap hit of $775,000 this season.

Angello has seven goals and 14 points in 41 games with the Milwaukee Admirals this season.

The 28-year-old centre last appeared in an NHL game with the Pittsburgh Penguins during the 2021-22 season. He was drafted by Pittsburgh in the fifth round of the 2014 draft.