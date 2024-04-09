After surging into a playoff spot with an 18-game point streak that ended last month, the Nashville Predators can clinch their postseason berth with a point against the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday.

The Predators can become the sixth team in the Western Conference to clinch, with the team currently sitting in the top wild-card spot. Nashville is two points ahead of the Vegas Golden Knights with one more game played in the wild-card picture and six points back of the Jets for third in the Central Division with one more game played. The Los Angeles Kings, who sit third in the Pacific Division, will also clinch their playoff spot Tuesday with a win over the Anaheim Ducks.

Nashville, who have gone 2-3 since their franchise-record point streak ended, have four games left in their regular season.

The @PredsNHL were outside the playoff picture at U.S. Thanksgiving and four points back in February before embarking on a franchise record-setting point streak.



Tonight they can clinch a playoff spot. #NHLStats: https://t.co/djVhaPAOAQ pic.twitter.com/sBkp4BWtiG — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) April 9, 2024

A point for the Predators would eliminate the Minnesota Wild from the race and leave the St. Louis Blues as the only team outside the playoff picture still with a chance. The Blues are five points back of Vegas for the final wild-card spot with one more game played.

The Predators saw an eight-year playoff streak come to an end last season, though that run saw limited success. The Predators have reached the third round of the playoffs just once in franchise history, in 2017, when the team reached the Stanley Cup Final before falling to the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Nashville is in their first season under head coach Andrew Brunette, who's guided the team to a 45-29-4 record, after parting ways with John Hynes last year.

Viewers in the Jets region can watch Tuesday's game LIVE on TSN3 at 7pm CT.