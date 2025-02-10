The Nashville Predators claimed defenceman Andreas England off waivers from the Los Angeles Kings on Monday.

Englund, 29, has scored one goal in just 11 games played for the Kings this season. He last appeared for for the team in a 2-1 loss to the Calgary Flames on Jan. 11.

The Stockholm, Sweden native will now head to Nashville, a team with the third-worst record in the National Hockey League at 19-28-7 through 54 games played.

Drafted by the Ottawa Senators in the second round of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft, Englund has recorded two goals and 16 assists for 18 points in 173 career NHL contests.

He has previously played for the Senators, Colorado Avalanche, Chicago Blackhawks, and Kings across eight seasons in the league.