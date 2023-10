The Nashville Predators have claimed forward Liam Foudy off waivers from the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Columbus placed the 2018 18th overall pick on waivers on Friday. No one new was placed on waivers on Saturday.

Has did not record a point in one game with the team this season after posting seven goals and 14 points in 62 games last season.

Foudy, 23, has seven goals and 12 assists in 90 career NHL games.