The Nashville Predators have claimed forward Jakub Vrana off waivers from the Washington Capitals, reports TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston.

Johnston reports the Preds have also claimed defenceman Jordan Oesterle from the Boston Bruins and the Columbus Blue Jackets have selected forward Christian Fischer.

Vrana, 29, has seven goals and 11 points in 26 games with the Capitals this season in his second stint with the team. He is on a one-year, $775,000 million deal.

The 27-year-old Fischer has one goal and seven points in 45 games. He is signed to a one-year, $1,250,000 million deal.

Oesterle, 32, has one goal and six points in 22 games this season. He is signed through 2025-26 at $775,000 per season.

Leafs waive Reaves

The Toronto Maple Leafs placed forward Ryan Reaves on waivers Thursday ahead of Friday's trade deadline.

Reaves, 38, has appeared in 35 games with the Maple Leafs season, recording two assists and 28 penalty minutes.

Tyler Pitlick (BOS), Riley Stillman (CAR), Evan Cormier (FLA) and Cameron Hevig (UTA) were also waived Thursday.