The 2024-25 NHL season is underway and through the early going of the season, only three teams have yet to register a win.

The lowly San Jose Sharks, who finished last place a year ago, are 0-2-2 to start the campaign but below them are two clubs that have four regulation losses, the Nashville Predators and Colorado Avalanche.

The Predators and Avalanche, who both had Stanley Cup aspirations heading into the season, have struggled mightily on a variety of fronts.

Nashville had a massive off-season, signing forwards Steven Stamkos and Jonathan Marchessault as well as defenceman Brady Skjei to add to their existing core of Roman Josi, Filip Forsberg and Juuse Saros.

It has yet to all come together for Nashville as they’ve scored just eight goals in four games, tied for second last in the NHL with the Sharks and Anaheim Ducks. Defensively, they’ve allowed 18 goals against, including four in Thursday’s 4-2 loss to the Edmonton Oilers.

“I spoke with GM Barry Trotz on Thursday who said listen, what’s he’s seeing, is that ‘I think we’re trying to outscore our problems,’” said TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun on Thursday's Insider Trading. “And his point is that the Predators can’t forget who they are.

“Their 5-on-5 game, their pressure game is what gave them great success last year. Yes, they added Stamkos and Marchessault, but that’s doesn’t mean that suddenly they’ve completely changed overnight what their DNA is. So, this is about remembering who they are and getting back to basics for Nashville.”

For conference rival Colorado, the Avalanche have allowed a league-high 25 goals against and started the season with significant lineup absences. Forwards Jonathan Drouin (upper body), Artturi Lehkonen (shoulder) and Valeri Nichushkin (suspension) aren’t expected back for awhile while captain Gabriel Landeskog’s status remains the same after knee cartilage surgery in 2022.

Defenceman Cale Makar has started the season hot offensively with one goal and seven assists through four games, but he is a minus-six to start the year and called out his play after Monday’s 6-2 loss to the New York Islanders.

“I'm just not moving my feet, not playing my game,” Makar said. “I’m hard on myself, but at the end of the day, I’ve got to be better for these guys. It’s definitely a lot closer game if I don’t play tonight.”

The goaltending duo of Alexandar Georgiev and Justus Annunen have had trouble keeping the puck of the net. Georgiev, who has started all four games, has an .802 save percentage and 5.79 goals-against average while Annunen has allowed four goals on 13 shots in relief of Georgiev.

TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston added on Thursday’s Insider Trading that there is the sentiment around Colorado that they’re going to push through and hope they get back some players in the near future.

“They’re going to try to ride this through until some of the cavalry can return from the injured list and they’ve already taken Kaapo Kahkonen, a goaltender, off waivers from Winnipeg,” said Johnston. “But beyond that, there’s not a lot of obvious moves to be pulled. And I think, you know, what makes this so difficult for the Avalanche is the uncertainty. They don’t know what Gabriel Landeskog will be when he returns, he’s missed so much time after that knee cartilage procedure that he had. It’s still not clear when he will be able to return or what he’ll look like. Similarly for Valeri Nichushkin, who’s in the NHL player assistance program.

“And so those are significant pieces that the Avs just don’t know what they’re going to be. So it’s going to be a very difficult year in Colorado and it’s off to a tough start now.”

The Avalanche will try again for their first win on Friday night as the team hosts the Anaheim Ducks. Nashville will host the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday as the race to not be the last zero-point team in the NHL continues.