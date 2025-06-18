The Nashville Predators say captain Roman Josi is expected to play next season despite his recent diagnosis of postural tachycardia syndrome (POTS), a nervous system disorder that causes a spike in heart rate while sitting up or standing.

Josi, 35, was named as one of Switzerland's first six players for the 2026 Winter Olympics.

"He has been undergoing treatment since that diagnosis and is progressing exceptionally well," general manager Barry Trotz said in a statement. "We concur with Roman that with continued management and treatment, he can return to the ice for the 2025-26 season and continue with his elite hockey career. We look forward to seeing Roman at the start of training camp this fall."

A native of Bern, Josi has spent the entirety of his 14-year career with the Preds, who originally selected him with the 38th overall pick of the 2008 NHL Entry Draft.

Josi, who won the 2020 Norris Trophy as the league's top blueliner, has appeared in 962 career games, scoring 190 goals and adding 534 assists.

A four-time All-Star, Josi has represented Switzerland on a number of occasions, including in silver medal-winning performances at three IIHF World Championships. Josi was a member of the Swiss entry at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics