Nashville Predators general manager Barry Trotz didn’t want to lose top goaltending prospect Yaroslav Askarov.

Askarov, 22, was an AHL all-star in both seasons with the Milwaukee Admirals, going 56-29-15 with a 2.55 goals-against average and a .911 save percentage.

The 6-foot-3 netminder seemed to be on the path to becoming an NHL goaltender after getting a small taste of the big leagues, but when the Predators agreed to sign star goalie Juuse Saros to an eight-year, $61.92 million deal prior to the draft, Askarov knew it wouldn’t be in Nashville.

With his path to a starting role blocked in Nashville, Askarov requested and was granted a trade, sending him to the San Jose Sharks in exchange for centre David Edstrom, goaltender Magnus Chroma, and a first-round pick in 2025 last Friday.

Trotz joined TSN1050’s Overdrive on Wednesday and said despite how it played out, he believes the Predators got a fair return for Askarov.

"[The situation] didn’t go down the way I wanted it to because when it’s public, smart general managers aren’t going to give you full price sometimes because you’re working from a little bit of a disadvantage," Trotz said. "At the same time, I think then we got pretty fair value for the situation and I like what we got."

Trotz added that he thinks younger players like Askarov have been able to take a stronger stance on the direction of their careers than ever before.

“I think will all young players, they have more power than they ever have before and they’re more bold,” said Trotz. “I could say that about all the young players who have spoken out [around the league] and say that they’re not going to play for certain franchises, or their situation wasn’t right for them. They’re all saying that they’re ready for the NHL right now.”

Trotz believes just because a player says they are ready to play in the big leagues doesn’t mean they are. In Askarov’s case, he has only appeared in three NHL games over the past two seasons, and the team wasn’t comfortable betting completely on his potential at this stage.

Trotz had a plan in place to continue to develop Askarov in the NHL this season but the 11th overall pick in the 2020 draft wanted to try his luck elsewhere.

“I had no problem with Askarov being the backup goaltender this season for the Predators,” said Trotz. “I talked to him about getting enough games and bringing in [goaltending coach] Mitch Korn, who I think is the best in the business to help continue to grow his game.

“I just wanted to make sure he had enough games and enough support in growing his game to the next level so he could be the consistent, star goaltender that I think he can be."

Despite the situation not going the way that Trotz had hoped, he believes he has set his team up for the future with the trade. The Predators now have five first-round picks in the next two drafts and Edstrom helps fill an organizational need at the centre-ice position.

Edstrom was drafted 32nd overall by the Vegas Golden Knights in 2023 and played the past four seasons in the Frolunda HC organization of the Swedish Hockey League.

“You never want to lose a top prospect, but I think we got one in return in Edstrom,” said Trotz. “If you look at our franchise, we were looking for centre icemen. I think he will be a good centre, but we’ll see where his ceiling ends up being.

"We've got to turn that pick into a good player and turn Edstrom and Chroma into good players. They have the profile to do that, and we have the coaching staff to allow them to do that.”