The Nashville Predators have made goaltender Juuse Saros available on the trade market but are not committed to trading him before March 8, TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reports.

The update comes with the Predators sitting four points behind the Los Angeles Kings and St. Louis Blues for a wild-card spot with more games played than both teams.

LeBrun noted that the New Jersey Devils have checked in with the Predators regarding Saros as they continue to seek an upgrade in net.

"Saros, to me, would be the No. 1 guy on the market and the Predators have put him out there. However, they’re not committed to trading him because they’re asking a lot for him," LeBrun said on Insider Trading. "They want a good young NHL player as part of any package, and I’m told that no one has jumped up and made Nashville blink.

"That is fine because they’re happy to keep him."

Saros was chased in Thursday night's 9-2 loss to the Dallas Stars after allowing four goals on 14 shots in the opening frame.

The 28-year-old netminder has a 20-21-2 record this season and is on track to post the worst statistical marks of his career with a 3.05 goals-against average and a .901 save percentage.

He carries a cap hit of $5 million with unrestricted free agency on the horizon in 2025.

Saros, who finished third in the Vezina Trophy race in 2022, has a career record of 167-116-29 with a .917 save percentage and a 2.64 GAA.

Kevin Lankinen has a 6-4-0 record with a .889 save percentage and a 3.35 GAA serving as Saros' backup this season.

Yaroslav Askarov, a potential successor to Saros after being selected 11th overall in the 2020 draft, has an 18-6-1 record this season with the AHL's Milwaukee Admirals, posting a .921 save percentage and a 2.17 GAA. The 21-year-old goaltender earned a victory in his lone start with the Predators this season, turning aside 27 of 29 shots against the Washington Capitals on Dec. 30.