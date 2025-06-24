NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Nashville Predators filled out their coaching staff by hiring former Chicago Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson as an assistant on Tuesday.

Richardson joins Derek MacKenzie, Darby Hendrickson and goaltending coach Ben Vanderklok on coach Andrew Brunette's staff. General manager Barry Trotz said Richardson brings a wealth of NHL experience as both player and coach.

“We believe he will be a valuable new voice and set of eyes — not just for our defensemen, but for our coaching staff," Trotz said. “His strong character, leadership, perspective as a former NHL head coach and ability to connect with both young and veteran players will elevate our team on and off the ice.”

Richardson replaces Todd Richards who joined Nashville in October 2020. Richardson coached the Blackhawks before being fired Dec. 5, 2024, early in his third season. He coached Connor Bedard and defensemen Kevin Korchinski and Alex Vlasic.

He also has been an assistant coach with Montreal, the New York Islanders and Ottawa. Richardson played 1,417 games as a defenseman in 21 NHL seasons. Nashville's assistant coaches all have played in the NHL over a combined 3,656 regular season games.

