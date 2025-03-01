The Nashville Predators are holding forward Gustav Nyquist out of Saturday's game against the New York Islanders as they discuss a potential trade with the Minnesota Wild, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

"But the trade is still not done. Could be a complication. Let's see where it goes," LeBrun wrote in a post on X.

Alex Daugherty of the Tennessean reported he expects Nyquist to be dealt in the next day or two.

LeBrun wrote in The Athletic on Friday that Nyquist was drawing interest with the Los Angeles Kings reported to be among the possible suitors.

Nyquist is in the final year of a two-year, $6.37 million deal with a $3.19 million cap hit. He is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent this summer. In 57 games this season for Nashville, the 35-year-old Swede has nine goals and 21 points while averaging 17:39 of ice time per game.

Despite a flurry of off-season additions, the Predators enter play Saturday second-last in the Central Division and well out of a playoff spot at 21-30-7. Their 49 points are the third fewest in the NHL behind the Chicago Blackhawks (41) and San Jose Sharks (39).

Josi out week-to-week

Defenceman Roman Josi is out week-to-week because of an upper-body injury and was placed on the injured reserve list, the team announced.

Josi was evaluated for an upper-body injury after taking a hit from Sam Bennett of the Florida Panthers Tuesday. He then missed Thursday's game against the Winnipeg Jets.

The 34-year-old defenceman has nine goals and 29 assists for 38 points in 53 games so far this season for the team.