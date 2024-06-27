Nashville Predators goaltender Juuse Saros will sign an eight-year contract extension with an average annual value of $7.74 million, according to TSN Hockey Insiders Pierre LeBrun and Chris Johnston.

Saros is eligible to sign the extension on Monday, the opening of NHL free agency.

The 29-year-old is on the final season of a four-year, $20 million deal he signed with the Predators in August of 2021 and was scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2024-25 campaign.

The 5-foot-11 netminder went 35-24-5 last season with a .906 save percentage and 2.86 goals-against average to lead the Predators into a Western Conference wild card slot.

He went 2-4 in the playoffs with a .900 save percentage and 2.02 GAA as his team was eliminated by the Vancouver Canucks in the first round.

Saros’ best season came during the 2021-22 campaign, registering a 38-25-3 record with a .918 save percentage and 2.64 GAA while finishing third in Vezina Trophy voting.

Drafted 99th overall by the Predators in 2013, Saros has a career 182-119-32 record with a .917 save percentage and 2.63 GAA.

The Forssa, Finland, native represented his country twice at the World Championship, picking up two silver medals in 2014 and 2016.