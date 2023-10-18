Nashville Predators defenceman Luke Schenn will miss 4-6 with a lower-body injury, the team announced on Wednesday.

Schenn has not played since the season opener and is now expected to be out until December.

The 33-year-old did not record a point in his only game with the Predators this season. He signed a three-year, $8.25 million contract with the club on July 1.

The Saskatoon, Sask., native played 70 games last season between the Vancouver Canucks and Toronto Maple Leafs, recording four goals and 18 assists.

In 934 career games with the Predators, Leafs, Canucks, Los Angeles Kings, Tampa Bay Lightning, Arizona Coyotes, Philadelphia Flyers, Schenn has scored 42 goals and added 149 assists.

He won two Stanley Cups with the Lightning in 2020 and 2021.