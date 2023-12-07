The Nashville Predators placed forward Liam Foudy on waivers Thursday.

Foudy, selected 18th overall in the 2018 draft, was claimed off waivers by the Predators in October from the Columbus Blue Jackets.

"Tough coming in when we already have guys as the extra [player]. He brings speed and I'd like to see him go down (to the AHL) and get a little more finish and get a little stronger," head coach Andrew Brunette confirmed to 102.5 The Game Nashville earlier on Thursday. "If he clears I'm really excited to have him in the organization. I really like the kid and I really like his speed,"

Andrew Brunette on having Liam Foudy go on waivers today in hopes he sticks around & joins the Milwaukee Admirals. #Preds pic.twitter.com/SCyiviaq4X — Nick Kieser 🏒 (@KieserNick) December 7, 2023

Foudy has three assists in 12 games with the Predators this season. He went without a point in his lone game with the Blue Jackets prior to being waived.

The 23-year-old posted seven goals and 14 points in 62 games with Columbus last season.

He has seven goals and 15 assists in 102 career NHL games.