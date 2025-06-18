The Nashville Predators announced on Wednesday that captain Roman Josi was diagnosed with Postural Tachycardia Syndrome (POTS) towards the end of the 2024-25 season and has been undergoing treatment.

POTS causes symptoms of dizziness, fatigue, and fast heart rate when transitioning from lying down to standing up, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

There is no cure to the condition but the symptoms are treatable and Josi is expected to join the Predators at training camp for the 2025-26 campaign in September.

"Josi was diagnosed with POTS toward the end of the 2024-25 season. He has been undergoing treatment since that diagnosis and is progressing exceptionally well," the Predators said in a statement. "We concur with Roman that with continued management and treatment, he can return to the ice for the 2025-26 season and continue with his elite hockey career. We look forward to seeing Roman at the start of training camp this fall."

The 6-foot-1 left shot defenceman led the Predators blueline last season recording nine goals and 38 points in 53 games while averaging 25:02 of ice time.

Drafted 38th overall by the Predators in the 2008 draft, Josi has 190 goals and 724 points in 962 career games.

Josi won the Norris Trophy and was named a first-team all-star during the 2019-20 campaign after recording 16 goals 65 points in 69 games while averaging 25:47 of ice time.

His best offensive season camp during the 2021-22 season where he registered 23 goals and 96 points and 80 games, dragging the Predators to the final wild-card spot in the Western Conference.

Nashville finished seventh in the Central Division last season with a 30-44-8 record, missing the playoffs for the second time in three seasons.