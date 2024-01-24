The Nashville Predators signed forward Cole Smith to a two-year, $2 million deal, the team announced on Wednesday.

Smith, 28, has a career high five goals to go along with 16 points in 46 games this season.

The 6-foot-3 winger is tied for 12th in the NHL with 118 hits and leads all Predators forwards with 2:19 shorthanded ice time per game.

Originally signed as an undrafted free agent in March of 2020, Smith has nine goals and 33 points in 124 games with the Predators.