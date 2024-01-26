The Nashville Predators announced the signing of veteran defenceman Kevin Gravel to a two-year, two-way extension on Friday.

The deal will pay the 31-year-old Gravel $775,000 annually at the NHL level.

A native of Kingsford, MI, Gravel is in his second season with the Predators organization and 11th pro season. He has exclusively played at the American Hockey League level in 2023-2024, serving as captain of the Milwaukee Admirals. He's appeared in 36 contests for the team this season, scoring a goal and adding five assists.

He appeared in 23 games for the Predators last season.

A fifth-round pick in the 2010 NHL Entry Draft, Gravel has appeared in a total of 132 NHL games over six seasons with the Los Angeles Kings, Toronto Maple Leafs, Edmonton Oilers and Predators.

For his career, Gravel has a goal and 13 assists.