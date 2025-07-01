The Nashville Predators have signed unrestricted free agent defenceman Nick Perbix to a two-year, $5.5 million contract.

Perbix, 26, had six goals and 19 points in 74 games with the Tampa Bay Lightning last season while averaging 14:41 of ice time. He recorded one assist in five playoff games while averaging 12:57 of ice time before his team was eliminated by the Florida Panthers in the first round.

The 6-foot-4 right-shot defenceman is coming off a two-year, $2.25 million contract that had an annual cap hit of $1.125 million.

Drafted 169th overall by the Lightning in 2017, Perbix has 13 goals and 63 points in 220 career games.

The Elks River, Minn., native represented the United States at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing en route to a fifth-place finish. He also represented his country at the 2023 World Championship in a fourth-place effort.