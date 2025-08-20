The Nashville Predators signed 2025 first-round pick Bray Martin to a three-year, entry-level contract on Wednesday.

Martin was selected fifth overall in June's draft after a strong second season with the Soo Greyhounds.

The 18-year-old centre scored 33 goals with 72 points in 57 games with the OHL club and helped Canada win gold at the U18s with 11 points in seven games.

TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button had Martin sixth in his final prospect rankings ahead of the draft, but projected he would be selected by the Utah Mammoth at fourth overall in his final mock draft.

"Hard, fast skating player who makes his presence known at every turn," Button said of Martin ahead of the draft. "After it and on it, he is a catalyst for positive play with and without the puck. He won't be denied. He is going to find a way to win. A great dyed-in-the-wool competitor."

Martin, a native of Elmira, Ont. had 10 goals and 28 points in 52 games during his first season with the Greyhounds in 2023-24.