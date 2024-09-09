The Nashville Predators signed restricted free agent forward Juuso Parssinen to a one-year, $775,000 contract extension on Monday.

Parssinen, 23, appeared in 44 games with the Predators last season, recording eight goals and 12 points. He appeared in one playoff game before his team lost to the Vancouver Canucks in the first round.

The 6-foot-3 centre is coming off his three-year, entry level deal he signed in 2021.

Drafted 210th overall by the Predators in 2019, Parssinen has 14 goals and 37 points in 89 career games.

Parssinen represented Finland at the 2021 World Juniors in Edmonton, recording two goals and four points in a bronze-medal finish.