The Nashville Predators signed forward Mark Jankowski and defenceman Dante Fabbro to contract extensions on Friday.

Jankowski, 29, signed a two-year contract worth $1.55 million with a cap hit of $775,000 per season.

The 6-foot-4 centre appeared in 14 games with the Predators this season and has two goals and three points.

He also recorded 15 goals and 47 points in 40 games with the AHL's Milwaukee Admirals this season.

Drafted 21st overall by the Calgary Flames in 2012, Jankowski has 51 goals and 95 points in 336 career games split between the Flames, Pittsburgh Penguins, Buffalo Sabres, and Predators.

Fabbro, 25, agreed to a one-year, $2.5 million extension with the Predators. He was scheduled to become a restricted free agent at the end of the season.

The 6-foot right-shot defenceman has two goals and 12 points in 51 games this season.

Drafted 17th overall by the Predators in 2016, Fabbro has played his entire six-season career in Nashville, registering 15 goals and 71 points in 304 games.

The Predators also signed goalie prospect Gustavs Grigals to a one-year, two-way deal on Friday worth $775,000 for the remainder of the season.

Grigals, 25, appeared in 26 games with the ECHL's Atlanta Gladiators, registering a 7-15-0 record with a .898 save percentage and 3.68 goals-against average.

He also appeared in one game with the Admirals, allowing four goals on 26 shots in a 4-3 AHL loss to the Rockford IceHogs on New Years' Eve.