The Predators have signed forward Michael McCarron to a two-year, $1.8 million contract extension, the team announced. The contract ill begin in the 2024-25 season.

The 28-year-old has a career-high seven goals this season to go along with six assists in 42 games.

The 6-foot-6, 232 pound forward was originally selected 25th overall by the Montreal Canadiens in the 2013 NHL Draft and has 18 goals and 39 points in 200 career NHL games.

He was acquired by the Predators from the Canadiens on Jan 7, 2020 in exchange for Laurent Dauphin.