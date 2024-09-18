The Nashville Predators have re-signed restricted free agent forward Philip Tomasino to a one-year, $825,000 contract on Wednesday.

Tomasino, 23, split the 2023-24 season between the Predators and the AHL's Milwaukee Admirals. With Nashville, he had seven goals and 20 points in 41 games. In the AHL, he had 11 goals and 18 points in 22 contests.

Drafted 24th overall by Nashville in 2019, Tomasino made his NHL debut on Oct. 14, 2021 against the Seattle Kraken.

He is coming off his three-year, entry-level contract.

Internationally, he earned silver with Team Canada at the 2021 World Juniors.

The Mississauga, Ont., native has skated in 148 career NHL games, scoring 23 goals with 70 points, all with Nashville.