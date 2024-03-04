The Nashville Predators and forward Tommy Novak agreed to a three-year, $10.5 million contract extension on Monday.

The deal will have an annual average value of $3.5 million for the 26-year-old.

NOVY IS STAYING IN SMASHVILLE!



The #Preds have signed Tommy Novak to a three-year, $10.5 million contract. pic.twitter.com/4sSX3gbbOi — Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) March 4, 2024

Novak, who was scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent in July, will now be in Nashville until the end of the 2026-27 campaign.

The 6-foot-1 centre became a regular in the Predators' lineup last season, suiting up for a career high 51 games while registering 17 goals and 43 points,

This season, Novak has already equaled his career high for games played and has 13 goals and 34 points.

Novak was one of eight Predators who are pending unrestricted free agents as the team prepares for the March 8 trade deadline.

Drafted 85th overall by the Predators in 2015, Novak has 31 goals and 84 points in his 129-game career.