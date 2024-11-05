The Nashville Predators have failed to live up to lofty expectations so far this season, falling to 4-7-1 with a 3-0 loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Monday.

The Predators opened the season on a five-game losing skid before winning three straight. The results, though, have dropped off again, with just one win in their past four games.

“I know for myself I’m extremely frustrated,” Predators forward Ryan O'Reilly said after Monday's loss, per NHL.com. “That was probably one of the worst games I think I’ve ever played from generating and making plays and losing battles. As a group, too. Yeah, we build and then just take a step back.

"It’s frustration throughout. You feel it through our bench. You feel it everywhere. Everyone feels it. We have to dig deeper to find a way out of it.”

Kings goaltender Darcy Kuemper needed to make just 16 saves to record his 32nd career shutout, with Los Angeles beating Juuse Saros for two goals on 26 shots before adding an empty-netter.

After reaching the playoffs with a late-season run last spring, the Predators were considered Stanley Cup contenders for this year after adding Steven Stamkos, Jonathan Marchessault and Brady Skjei in free agency.

Through 12 games, the Predators sit last in the Central Division and just one point ahead of the lowly San Jose Sharks at the bottom of the Western Conference standings.

“[Frustration] is a dangerous emotion, and it’s getting the best of us,” Predators coach Andrew Brunette said. “It’s kind of unfortunately leaked through almost the whole team.

"Frustration plays tricks on you. Frustration makes you think you’re actually working when you’re not working. Frustration actually makes you a poor teammate. Frustration is contagious. So those are some pretty bad things, and that’s kind of leaked through our group right now.”

With a 3-6-0 record on home ice, Nashville will hope to find more success on the road, with seven of their next eight games away from the Bridgestone Arena. The Predators have gone 1-1-1 on the road to start the year and will begin that stretch Wednesday against the Washington Capitals, who are off to an 8-3-0 start.