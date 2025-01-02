Nashville Predators forward Zachary L'Heureux has been suspended for three games for slew-footing Minnesota Wild defenceman Jared Spurgeon, NHL Player Safety announced Thursday.

The incident occurred at the 3:19 mark of the second period of Tuesday's game when L'Heureux upended Spurgeon skating toward the boards. L'Heureux was assessed a match penalty for the infraction, while Spurgeon departed the game and did not return.

The Wild announced that Spurgeon will have an MRI to diagnose the severity of the lower-body injury he suffered due on the play.

L'Heureux, 21, has a history of suspensions in junior hockey. He was suspended nine different times in the QMJHL over four years, with two additional suspensions in two seasons in the AHL. This will be his first hearing as an NHL player with the Department of Player Safety.

In 33 games this season, the Montreal native has four goals and nine points.