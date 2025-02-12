Nathan MacKinnon opened the scoring and Brad Marchand added one late in the period as Team Canada leads Sweden 2-0 after the first period in the opening game at the 4 Nations Face-Off.

Canada created early pressure and got an early chance on the power play when Toronto Maple Leafs forward William Nylander was called for high sticking 44 seconds into the contest.

The vaunted Canadian power play would score quickly on a beautiful passing play when captain Sidney Crosby tossed a no-look, backhand pass across the front of the net to MacKinnon, who made no mistake. Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid got the other assist on the goal.

Canada extended the lead with 6:45 remaining in the period on an odd-man rush when Brayden Point passed across to Boston Bruins' captain Marchand for Canada’s second of the period.

Jordan Binnington got the start for Team Canada but was not busy early in the game as Canada controlled most of the play. Sweden did not record a shot on goal until 4:45 remaining in the period, forcing Binnington to make just three saves in the period.

Filip Gustavsson made five saves for Sweden.