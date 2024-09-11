LAS VEGAS — Nathan MacKinnon got his first up-close look at Mitch Marner back in 2017.

The former was an established NHLer. The latter had just completed his rookie season. The pair were poised to suit up for Canada at that year's world hockey championship in Germany.

"Hit it off on and off the ice," recalled MacKinnon, a star centre with the Colorado Avalanche. "Great chemistry."

Nothing, it seems, has really changed.

MacKinnon and Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby invited the Toronto Maple Leafs winger to join a gathering of elite NHL talent at a recent camp in Vail, Colo., ahead of the 2024-25 season.

Marner, according to MacKinnon, turned heads.

"Looks awesome," the reigning Hart Trophy winner said at this week's NHL/NHLPA player media tour. "He's impressive out there ... unreal. Just so good, so talented."

Marner, however, has shouldered much of the criticism for the Leafs' latest playoff flop.

The 27-year-old, who had 85 points in 69 regular-season games in 2023-24, registered a solitary goal and two assists in Toronto's first-round exit at the hands of the Boston Bruins in May.

The Leafs scored just 12 times across those seven contests, and rumours regarding Marner's future with the organization have basically swirled ever since.

Heading into the final season of a six-year contract worth more than US$65 million that includes a no-trade clause, he was eligible to sign an extension July 1, but looks set to arrive at training camp with a cloudy future in hockey's biggest media market.

Despite some gaudy regular-season numbers, Marner, who grew up a fan of the team just north of Toronto, has been the target of fan ire for the organization's playoff failures.

MacKinnon has taken notice.

"Marner gets a lot of flak in Toronto," he said. "But he's honestly one of the best players in the league. I play with some of the best players in the league, and then I skate with Marns, and he's right up there with anyone. Especially at that camp, there was a lot of good players.

"He stuck out as one of the best."

Apart from being impressed by that ability, MacKinnon can also relate with what the Leafs are going through heading into the new season.

A core that also features Auston Matthews, William Nylander, John Tavares and Morgan Rielly has faced similar questions to the ones posed to the Avalanche following a run of disappointing springs before that group finally broke through and won the Stanley Cup in 2022.

MacKinnon finds himself pulling for the Leafs and Marner whenever Colorado is out of the playoff tournament.

"Definitely feel for them," he said. "I'm always kind of rooting for, not the underdog, (but) usually people with pressure — it's harder to deliver.

"Always rooting for the Leafs a little bit, for sure."

LEARNING LAINE

Montreal Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki knew all about Patrik Laine's No. 1 calling card.

The sniper with a bullet shot filled the net early in his NHL career, including a 44-goal season with the Winnipeg Jets in 2017-18

Laine moved on from the Manitoba capital and was a member of the Columbus Blue Jackets the last four seasons before last month's trade to Montreal.

Suzuki has been skating with his new teammate ahead of camp — and learned his game is more than just ripping pucks on target.

"He's big," Suzuki said. "His reach is really long. He's able to shoot the puck from anywhere. He likes making plays, which I didn't really know. He's able to make those small, in-tight area passes, give-and-goes.

"That was a little bit of a surprise."

Suzuki said the deal for Laine, which included defenceman Jordan Harris going the other way, was a clear sign from management the group will be expected to enter the next phase of its rebuild and begin climbing the daunting Atlantic Division ladder.

"Solidifies our top-6 (forwards) and puts guys in positions to succeed," Suzuki said. "It gives us a different look."

HUGHES LOOKS AHEAD

Quinn Hughes and the Canucks took a big step in 2023-24. The team's captain also knows there's plenty more work ahead.

Vancouver beat the Nashville Predators to open last spring's playoffs before falling just short in a seven-game series against Connor McDavid's Edmonton Oilers.

Hughes has moved on from that disappointment with a new season fast-approaching. He also looks back at the Canucks' demise some four months ago with a measure of regret.

"There were chances for us to win that series," he said. "I don't think we beat ourselves, but we definitely didn't help ourselves in some situations ... for how well we did, we still have so much more improvement.

"And that's the exciting thing."