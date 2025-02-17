Nathan MacKinnon scored his second of the game as Canada holds a big 4-0 lead over Finland in the 4 Nations Face-Off.

It's the final preliminary matchup for both teams and Canada would book a spot in the final against the United States with a regulation win.

MacKinnon scored after new linemate Sam Reinhart made a good play along the boards to feed Sidney Crosby behind the net, who found MacKinnon alone in front for the one-timer. It was MacKinnon’s third of the tournament and Crosby’s fourth assist in three games. The goal chased Kevin Lankinen from the contest after he allowed four goals on 13 shots. He was replaced by Juuse Saros.

Connor McDavid opened the scoring for the second consecutive game to give Canada a 1-0 lead. MacKinnon scored 46 seconds later to extend the advantage and Brayden Point put the exclamation on Canada’s best period of the tournament scoring at 13:02 of the period to give Canada the 3-0 they would carry into the first intermission.

Defenceman Cale Makar, who returned after missing Saturday's 3-1 loss against the United States due to injury, was Canada's ice-time leader through two periods with 14:29.

Finland had an opportunity to close the deficit with a power play late in the period but were unable to break through and managed just one shot on net.

Jordan Binnington has stopped all 15 shots through two periods as he makes his third-straight start for Canada.