DENVER (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon had a goal and an assist, Jonathan Drouin and Martin Necas had two assists apiece, and the Colorado Avalanche rolled past the Detroit Red Wings 5-2 on Tuesday night.

Devon Toews had a goal and two assists, and Cale Makar, Valeri Nichushkin and Logan O’Connor also scored for the Avalanche, which improved to 11-1-1 in its past 13 games.

J.T. Compher, who played for Colorado from 2016-23, and Austin Watson scored for the Red Wings.

MacKinnon, the NHL’s points leader, has a point in each of his past 22 home games, tying the longest home point streak in the NHL this season.

Mackenzie Blackwood saved 21 of Detroit’s 23 shots on goal.

The victory extended the Avalanche’s home win streak to 10 games, the longest such run in the NHL this season. It’s tied for the second-longest home win streak in franchise history. Colorado is 17-2-2 at home since Dec. 14.

Takeaways

Avalanche: Colorado remained red hot, winning for the 11th time in the past 13 games. It has the highest points percentage of any NHL team since Feb. 26.

Red Wings: Detroit has failed to win consecutive games in a month. Despite its late-season slide, it’s still in the playoff hunt, as it entered the day trailing the Montreal Canadiens by three points for the final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.

Key moment

After falling behind 1-0 in the game’s opening six minutes, the Avalanche scored two goals in six minutes to take the lead for good.

Key stat

The victory improved the Avalanche’s record against the Red Wings to 13-0-1 in their past 14 matchups. It’s Colorado’s fifth-longest point streak against an opponent in franchise history.

Up next

The Red Wings return home following a four-game road swing to play the Ottawa Senators. The Avalanche host the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday.

___

AP NHL: https://www.apnews.com/hub/NHL