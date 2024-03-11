Colorado Avalanche centre Nathan MacKinnon, Boston Bruins centre Pavel Zacha and Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko have been named the NHL’s three stars of the week.

MacKinnon paced the league in assists (seven) and points (10) as the Avalanche went 3-0-0 on the week. He also extended his home point streak to 32 games and took the lead in the Art Ross Trophy scoring race with 111 points (40 goals, 71 assists) on the season.

MacKinnon became the fourth player in Avalanche/Nordiques history to record three or more 40-goal campaigns, joining franchise icons Michel Goulet (seven), Joe Sakic (five) and Peter Stastny (five).

Zacha had seven points (five goals, two assists) in four games, sharing the NHL lead in goals. The Bruins went 3-0-1 to earn seven of eight possible points and closed the gap behind the Presidents' Trophy-leading Florida Panthers to one point.

Demko went 3-0-0 with a 0.81 goals-against average and .969 save percentage as the Canucks remained atop the Western Conference standings.

He set a new career mark with his league-leading 34th victory of the season in a 5-0 decision over the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday.

