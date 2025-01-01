NEW YORK — Colorado Avalanche centre Nathan MacKinnon, Edmonton Oilers centre Leon Draisaitl and New Jersey Devils goaltender Jacob Markstrom were named the NHL's three stars for December.

MacKinnon led the league with seven goals and 18 assists in 13 games in that month to lift the Avalanche (23-15-0) to third place in the Central Division.

It was the fifth time in MacKinnon's career that he posted at least 25 points in a single calendar month.

The 29-year-old, who earned the Hart Memorial Trophy and Ted Lindsay Award last season, tops the NHL in points with 61, including 47 assists, in 38 games.

Second star Draisaitl produced 10 goals and 14 assists in 24 games to help the Oilers (22-12-3) to a 9-3-1 month. He generated seven straight multi-point games with six goals and 12 assists in that span.

Third star Markstrom went 8-1-1 with a 1.30 goals-against average, a .937 save percentage and back-to-back shutouts in December, when he helped New Jersey (24-13-3) to an 8-4-1 record.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 1, 2025.