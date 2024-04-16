With Montreal Canadiens prospect Logan Mailloux set to make his National Hockey League debut on Tuesday night, the league said it has cleared the 21-year-old defenceman for play.

Despite renouncing himself from the draft, Mailloux was taken with the 31st overall selection of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft after being charged and fined in Sweden for distributing an intimate photo of a woman without her consent.

"We have met with Logan Mailloux multiple times over the course of the last eight to 10 months," the league said (via The Athletic's Arpon Basu). We are comfortable that he recognizes the gravity of his prior conduct and is committed to making better and more responsible decisions in the future. He has been cleared to participate in National Hockey League play."

A native of Windsor, Ont., Mailloux just completed his first professional season with the American Hockey League's Laval Rocket.

He appeared in 70 contests, scoring 14 goals and adding 33 assists.

The Habs wrap up their season on Tuesday night at the Bell Centre with a visit from the playoffs-chasing Detroit Red Wings