Ottawa Senators centre Shane Pinto has been suspended for 41 games by the National Hockey League for “activities related to sports wagering.”

The league said in a statement Thursday afternoon that it found no evidence that Pinto bet on NHL games.

“The NHL considers this matter closed, absent the emergence of new information, and will have no further comment,” the league statement reads.

Pinto, a restricted free agent, was training in Ottawa earlier this month but returned home after a few days. The 22-year-old centre scored 20 goals and tallied 35 points in 82 games last season, his first full campaign in the NHL.

“We were made aware of the National Hockey League investigation into this matter and additional information was made available to the club upon the completion of the league’s investigation yesterday,” the Senators said in a statement. “Shane is a valued member of our hockey club; an engaging, intelligent young man who made poor decisions that have resulted in a suspension by the National Hockey League. We know he is remorseful for his mistakes.

“…When the time is right and with the league’s blessing, we will welcome him back to the organization and embrace him as one of our own.”

Pinto also released a statement via the team.

“I want to apologize to the National Hockey League, the Ottawa Senators, my teammates, the fans and city of Ottawa and most importantly my family. I take full responsibility for my actions and look forward to getting back on the ice with my team.”

According to Postmedia hockey columnist Bruce Garrioch, the Senators have rescinded all previous contract offers to Pinto.

Am told the #Sens have rescinded all previous offers and Pinto may have to sign his QO to officially begin serving the suspension. — Bruce Garrioch (@SunGarrioch) October 26, 2023

TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun adds that Pinto's suspension is retroactive to the Senators' first game of the regular season and that he likely won't sign with the team until he has served his suspension in January.

Pinto's suspension is retro-active to the Senators' first game of the season. I don't believe he would sign with the team now until he has served his suspension in January. The Dec. 1 RFA signing deadline doesn't apply to him because he's not Group 2 (can't sign an offer sheet). — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) October 26, 2023

Pinto appeared in five games in 2021-22 due to a shoulder injury. He was selected by the Senators in the second round of the 2019 draft.