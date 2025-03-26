CALGARY - Nazem Kadri's second goal of the game, scored 3:38 into overtime, gave the Calgary Flames a 4-3 win over the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday for their fourth consecutive comeback victory.

Adam Klapka and Rasmus Andersson also scored for Calgary (34-25-11), which got two assists from Matt Coronato.

Ty Kartye, Jaden Schwartz and Jordan Eberle replied for Seattle (30-36-6).

The win keeps the Flames four points back of the streaking St. Louis Blues in the Western Conference wild-card playoff chase. Calgary holds three games in hand.

Dustin Wolf had 26 saves to improve to 24-14-5.

At the other end, Joey Daccord had 33 stops. He falls to 23-19-5.

Kadri got the third-period comeback started, tying it 2-2 at 13:42 on the power play. The goal came near the end of a four-minute power play when Brandon Montour cut Coronato with a high-stick.

TAKEAWAYS

Kraken: Trailing 1-0 after 20 minutes, Seattle took its only lead in the second. After Schwartz scored on the power play at 10:25, Kartye split the Flames defence and ripped a shot past Wolf on a breakaway at 18:42. It was just his fifth goal on the season and second in the last 30 games for the fourth-liner.

Flames: Captain Mikael Backlund (upper-body injury) returned to practice Monday, but was deemed not quite ready to return, missing his sixth game. Calgary welcomed back MacKenzie Weegar to its blue line after the club's top-scoring defenceman (six goals, 41 assists) missed the previous game with a lower-body injury.

KEY MOMENT

After the arena erupted on Andersson's goal at 15:49 of the third that gave Calgary the lead again, Seattle quieted the crowd and got the game to extra time on Eberle's goal at 18:30 that came with Daccord pulled for an extra skater.

KEY STAT

Seattle loses for the first time when leading after two periods, falling to 16-0-1. It leaves Minnesota (27-0-0) as the only perfect team on the season. The 2020-21 Tampa Bay Lightning (26-0-0) are the last team to finish the season without a loss in that scenario.

UP NEXT

Kraken: Host the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday.

Flames: Host the Dallas Stars on Thursday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 25, 2025.