NEW YORK (AP) — Nazem Kadri scored at 3:51 of overtime and the Calgary Flames beat the New York Islanders 4-3 on Saturday.

Matt Coronato had two goals and Jonathan Huberdeau had a goal and two assists for Calgary in its third straight win. Dan Vladar finished with 26 saves.

Bo Horvat, Marc Gatcomb and Kyle MacLean scored for the Islanders. Maxim Tsyplakov and Noah Dobson each had two assists, and Marcus Hogberg had 31 saves as New York snapped a three-game win streak but extended its point streak to five games (3-0-2).

Hogberg denied Morgan Frost on a breakaway shortly before Kadri scored the winning goal.

Huberdeau, playing in his 900th career NHL game, scored the tying goal with 2:22 remaining — just 29 seconds after MacLean gave the Islanders a 3-2l lead late in the third period.

Vladar made a nifty glove save on Ryan Pulock in the closing seconds to keep the game tied.

Takeaways

Flames: MacKenzie Weegar was a late scratch due to a lower-body injury. The right-handed defenseman has averaged a career-high 23:53 of ice time per game and has 41 points (seven goals, 34 assists) in his third season with Calgary.

Islanders: Hogberg made his first start since March 9th. Ilya Sorokin had started the previous five games and Semyon Varlamov has not played since late November due to a lower-body injury.

Key moment

Coronato, a 22-year-old forward from New York, scored twice in his first professional game on Long Island.

Key stat

Dobson and Holmstrom each extended their individual point streaks to four games, a career high for Holmstrom.

Up next

Flames host Seattle on Tuesday while Islanders host Columbus on Monday.

