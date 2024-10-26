Calgary Flames forward Nazem Kadri had some choice words about the officiating after his team's 5-3 loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday night.

The Flames and Jets were tied 3-3 with just over five minutes remaining in the third period when Kadri was called for a slashing minor on Jets defenceman Neal Pionk.

Cole Perfetti took advantage of the penalty, scoring on the ensuing penalty to give the Jets the lead they would never relinquish.

"I think both teams are playing great. It's tremendous hockey out there. It was just a toe-to-toe battle, and someone had a little too much decision on the game," Kadri told reporters after the game. "What are you gonna do? It's a great game. We had a great game on our hands. It's very unfortunate that's what it had to come down to."

Kadri was later given a game misconduct with just over a minute remaining in regulation as tempers flared to end the game.

"I think [the game was taken from us]," Kadri said. I think it's pretty natural to feel that way. I mean both teams are fighting and scraping for every inch out there. Obviously to have that not go in your favour and just not let the players decide, essentially, is frustrating, for sure.

The Flames are 5-2-1 to start the 2024-25 campaign and will take on the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday.