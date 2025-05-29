Newly appointed New York Islanders general manager Mathieu Darche confirmed that head coach Patrick Roy will remain in his position during his introductory press conference on Thursday.

Roy led an Islanders team to a 35-35-12 record last season, missing the playoffs for just the second time in the past seven seasons.

The 59-year-old head coach took over the role in January of 2024, taking over for the departing Lane Lambert, and has a 55-47-17 record with the team,

Roy has a career 185-139-41 record split between the Colorado Avalanche and Islanders, only making the playoffs twice.

Darche, 57, spent the last six seasons as director of hockey operations for the Tampa Bay Lightning, culminating in back-to-back Stanley Cup titles in 2020 and 2021 and a third appearance in the final in 2022.

During Darche’s time with the Lightning, the team has a 268-147-39 record, making the playoffs every season.

He succeeds Lou Lamoriello, who departed the organization last month after seven seasons. The 82-year-old executive made the playoffs in five of his seven seasons and helped the team reach the Eastern Conference Final in 2020.



Islanders intend on keeping No. 1 pick

Darche has no intention of trading the first-overall selection in the 2025 NHL Draft, stating that "someone would have to knock my socks off" in order to think about it.

New York won the draft lottery on May 5, despite having the 10th best odds at success at 3.5 per cent.

Defenceman Matthew Schaefer of the Ontario Hockey League's Erie Otters is projected to be the No.1 selection by TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie and TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button.

The 6-foot-2 left-shot defenceman recorded seven goals and 22 points in 17 games with the Otters and appeared for Team Canada at the 2025 World Juniors before his season prematurely ended with a broken collarbone.

New York is fully stocked at the draft, owning all seven of their own draft picks and have five players who are eligible for free agency this off-season.

The draft is set for June 27 and 28th from the L.A. Live's Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.