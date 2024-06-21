The New Jersey Devils have acquired forward Adam Beckman in a trade with the Minnesota Wild in exchange for forward Graeme Clarke, it was announced Friday.

The 23-year-old Beckman appeared in 11 games with the Wild during the 2023-24 season, recording two assists. He also had 19 goals and 14 assists for 33 points in 51 AHL games this year for the Iowa Wild.

Beckman has appeared in a total of 23 NHL games with nine coming in the 2022-23 season and three in the 2021-22 campaign in addition to his 11 from this past season.

The Saskatoon native was selected in the third round (No. 75 overall) by the Wild in the 2019 NHL Draft.

Clark, 23, played in three games with the Devils last season and did not record a point. He had 25 goals and 24 assists for 49 points in 67 games for the AHL's Utica Comets.

He was selected in the third round (No. 80 overall) by New Jersey in the 2019 NHL Draft.