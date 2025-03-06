The New Jersey Devils are finalizing a deal to add defenceman Brian Dumoulin from the Anaheim Ducks for a second-round pick and a prospect Herman Traff.

Dumoulin has two goals and 16 points in 61 games with the Ducks while averaging 19:47 of ice time this season, his first with the team. He was traded to the Ducks by the Seattle Kraken last summer for a 2026 fourth-round pick.

The 33-year-old is a veteran of 687 career games and won back-to-back Stanley Cups with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2016 and 2017.

Dumoulin is a pending unrestricted free agent, carrying a $3.15 million cap hit. The Ducks will retain 50 per cent of that salary in the deal.

The Devils are in need of depth on defence with Dougie Hamilton out week-to-week due to injury. The team could also be in search of forward help with star centre Jack Hughes done for the season after shoulder surgery.

Traff was selected by the Devils in the third round of the 2024 draft. He is currently playing in Sweden.