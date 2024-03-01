The New Jersey Devils announced the acquisition of forward Kurtis MacDermid from the Colorado Avalanche on Friday.

Going back to Denver are a 2024 seventh-round pick and the rights to forward Zakhar Bardakov.

MacDermid, 29, appeared in 29 games for the Avs this season, averaging 5:05 of ice time a night.

A native of Sauble Beach, Ont. MacDermid has appeared in 249 games over seven NHL seasons with the Avs and Los Angeles Kings, scoring 11 goals and adding 19 assists.

He won a Stanley Cup with the Avalanche in 2022.

Bardakov, 23, was taken by the Devils in the seventh round of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft. He is currently playing for the Kontinental Hockey League's SKA Saint Petersburg in his native Russia.