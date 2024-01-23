The New Jersey Devils and general manager Tom Fitzgerald have agreed to a multi-year extension, reports TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger. Fitzgerald will also be promoted to president of hockey operations in addition to his GM title.

“We are excited to have signed Tom to a multi-year extension, and to promote him to President, Hockey Operations,” said Devils’ Managing Partner David Blitzer. “Over the years, he has built a young, powerful, and dynamic team that our organization can be proud of. Tom has worked tirelessly on revamping the roster via signings, trades, and draft picks to build an established core with a focus on not only today but for many years to come. We have considerable talent, both on and off the ice, and I look forward to what the future will bring together.”

“I want to thank David Blitzer and Josh Harris for their commitment to me and my family, in giving me the opportunity to continue to lead the New Jersey Devils,” said Fitzgerald.

“This organization has come a long way, and I realize that there is even more work to do as we establish ourselves as consistent contenders and take another big step. I’m excited by those challenges and look to bring the Stanley Cup back for the fans of New Jersey. I also want to thank our incredible hockey operations management team and my supportive family who have put me in this position today.”

Fitzgerald began his career in New Jersey in 2015 when he was hired as assistant general manager. He was promoted to interim GM in Jan. 2020 following the firing of Ray Shero and named full time GM and executive vice president in June 2020.

The Devils have a 122-116-27 record in parts of four seasons with Fitzgerald a the full time general manager. Their one playoff appearance came last season when the club was eliminated in five games by the Carolina Hurricanes in the second round.

New Jersey is currently 24-18-3 and sits two points behind the Tampa Bay Lightning for the second wild card spot.