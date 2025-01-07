SEATTLE (AP) — Ondrej Palat scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period, and the New Jersey Devils beat the Seattle Kraken 3-2 on Monday night.

Dawson Mercer had a goal and an assist, and Paul Cotter also scored to help New Jersey snap a four-game losing streak. Jacob Markstrom had 21 saves.

Adam Larsson and Shane Wright scored for Seattle, and Philipp Grubauer stopped 26 shots. The Kraken have lost three straight (0-2-1) and eight of 10 (2-7-1).

Wright tied the score 2-2 with a power-play goal at 1:24 of the third period, and Palat put New Jersey back ahead just 37 seconds later.

Mercer opened the scoring at 7:56 of the first, picking up a rebound near the right side of the goal and putting it past Grubauer for his 10th goal.

Larsson tied it with 4:13 to go in the opening period, Cotter scored his 10th with 25 seconds left int he second to give New Jersey it's second lead of the night.

Takeaways

Devils: After dropping the first four games of a six-game road trip, New Jersey avoided its first five-game losing streak since February 2022.

Kraken: Grubauer has started the last five games for the Kraken as Joey Daccord was placed on the IR with an upper body injury Sunday, retroactive to Dec. 22. Grubauer is 2-2-1 in the stretch and 5-11-1 this season.

Key moment

Markstrom made a pair of big saves late in the first period. With about 2 1/2 minutes left, he stopped Oliver Bjorkstrand’s 3-on-2 chance, and then with a minute to go he stuffed a breakaway from Andre Burakovsky.

Key stat

New Jersey is now 20-0-1 this season when leading after the second period.

Up Next

Devils visit the New York Rangers on Thursday, while the Kraken play at Columbus.

